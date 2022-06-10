iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.219 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $611,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,102,000 after buying an additional 718,379 shares during the period.

