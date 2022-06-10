iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ XT opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.