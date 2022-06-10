iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.14

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 434,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 308,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 141,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 520,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 145,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

