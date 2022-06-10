iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $297,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,637,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.