iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.54

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.542 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

WOOD stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $81.73 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

