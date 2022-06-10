iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the May 15th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,135. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $50.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.
