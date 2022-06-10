iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the May 15th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,135. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $50.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000.

