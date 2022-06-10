iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

IFGL stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

