iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.