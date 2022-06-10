iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.847 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $85.52 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000.

