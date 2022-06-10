iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Raises Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.837 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

Shares of ACWX opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,826,000 after acquiring an additional 346,148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 406,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,479 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares during the period.

