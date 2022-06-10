iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Declares $0.34 None Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.337 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $70.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $95.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

