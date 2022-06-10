iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Declares $1.13 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.125 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

