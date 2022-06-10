iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Plans $0.35 None Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of EEMA stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter.

