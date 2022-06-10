iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:EMXC)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.507 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $63.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 251,183 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter.

