iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $16.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 560.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

