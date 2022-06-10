iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the May 15th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,595. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.99.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.169 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

