iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.17 Per Share

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.169 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57.

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

