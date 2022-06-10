iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Declares $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of RING stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

