iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Plans $0.74 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.741 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of SDG opened at $81.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2,505.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter.

