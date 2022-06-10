iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

