iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Announces $0.55 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.546 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $65.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

