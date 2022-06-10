iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.76

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.755 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of QAT stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $628,000.

