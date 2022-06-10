iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.55

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.552 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Shares of TUR opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

