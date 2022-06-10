iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.37

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.366 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

UAE stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 762.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

