iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.867 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.59 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,157,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,280,000 after purchasing an additional 67,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

