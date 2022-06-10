iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

SOXX stock opened at $403.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.18. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $377.33 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.