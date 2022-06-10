iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.628 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $403.64 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $377.33 and a one year high of $559.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

