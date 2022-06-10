iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 990.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. 553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,052. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

