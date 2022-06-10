Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Up 831.6% in May

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 831.6% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISLE remained flat at $$9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,810. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 9.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,486,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 255,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 67.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

