Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Up 15,900.0% in May

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 15,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ISCNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,554. Isracann Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and distributes medical cannabis in Israel. The company also develops cultivation facilities. It exports its products to Germany. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

