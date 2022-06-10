Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Up 15,900.0% in May

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 15,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ISCNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,554. Isracann Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Isracann Biosciences (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isracann Biosciences (ISCNF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.