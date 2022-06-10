Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

