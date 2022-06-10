Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Unibanco (ITUB)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.