J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on J.Jill to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of JILL opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $190.81 million, a P/E ratio of 238.78 and a beta of 1.49.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 75.66% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

