Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JPOTF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jackpot Digital has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, leases, and provides electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

