Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JPOTF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jackpot Digital has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
