Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several research firms recently commented on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Nelson Peltz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $16,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 717,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,626,711. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 66,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

