Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 1,825.0% in May

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 1,825.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,882. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

