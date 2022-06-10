Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 783.3% in May

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JMHLY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

