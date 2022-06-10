Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JAZZ. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,976. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.