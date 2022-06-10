Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $1,315,485.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 547,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,616. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

