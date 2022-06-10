Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $1,315,485.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 547,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,616. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
