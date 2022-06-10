Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of COOP opened at $43.67 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

