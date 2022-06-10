JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.88. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,630,024 shares of company stock valued at $35,335,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

