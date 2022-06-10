Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 1,135.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

