JMP Securities Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $151.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.85% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

DocuSign stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

