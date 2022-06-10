JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Update

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 28,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,862,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JNSH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,548. JNS has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

JNS Company Profile

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

