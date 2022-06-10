Joe D. Rainey Sells 20,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 483,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,986. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Halliburton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Halliburton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

