John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Sells £11,610.30 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £11,610.30 ($14,549.25).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 28th, David Kemp bought 1,936 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £4,259.20 ($5,337.34).
LON:WG traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 229.60 ($2.88). 1,314,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 150.70 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 266.40 ($3.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.64. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -14.39.
John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
