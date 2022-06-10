Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Johnson Matthey stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $90.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.3646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.