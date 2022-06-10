Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $90.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.3646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.50) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

