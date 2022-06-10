Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JYNT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Joint has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $222.27 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 185,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,426,502.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 210,691 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

