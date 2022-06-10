Jon Wragg Acquires 46,750 Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) Stock

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) insider Jon Wragg purchased 46,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £9,817.50 ($12,302.63).

Jon Wragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Jon Wragg purchased 80,000 shares of Sosandar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,062.66).

Shares of SOS stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 21.85 ($0.27). 136,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,925. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.98. The stock has a market cap of £48.38 million and a PE ratio of -14.25. Sosandar Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.23 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewellery, hats, face coverings, sunglasses, shapewear and hosiery, and scarves and gloves for women.

