JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.56) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €38.79 ($41.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a one year high of €134.95 ($145.11). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.