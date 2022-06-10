JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($96.77) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($120.43) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

BMW traded up €0.91 ($0.98) during trading on Thursday, reaching €83.50 ($89.78). 1,226,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

